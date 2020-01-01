NEWS Diplo rushed to safety during Sao Paulo carnival shooting Newsdesk Share with :







Diplo was forced to flee the stage at a street party in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday when two revellers were reportedly shot.



The DJ was rushed to safety after gunshots were fired as he was about to start his set during the carnival event on Tuesday afternoon.



A man and a woman were reportedly shot during an attempted theft at the party, which took place as Diplo, real name Thomas Pentz, was taking selfies and recording the crowd on his phone as he prepared to introduce himself on stage.



Video footage shows the Major Lazer star, who was on top of a truck when the shooting happened, ducking for cover as security guards rush into the crowd the moment the shots are fired.



Photographer Amauri Nehn told local news outlet UOL: "Everyone on top of the truck bent down and security guards went to protect Diplo. Someone heard a shot and warned the people who were on top of the truck to duck. When everything calmed down, the security guards removed (Diplo) from the truck."



He added: "I went to the side of the trio and saw a boy, who was hit in the abdomen, and a girl, who was hit in the leg. I didn't hear the shots. The sound was loud and a lot of people shouting."



As a result of the shooting, the rest of the Silk City star's set and the street party parade were cancelled. The two victims are reportedly injured.