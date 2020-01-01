Cher: 'My show might not be as good as it was five years ago'

Cher has admitted her concerts may not be quite as good as they were five years ago.

The 73-year-old singer opened up to CR Fashion Book about how her advancing years have affected her career as she posed alongside Kim Kardashian and Naomi Campbell as a "fantasy biker gang" on the cover of the publication.

Admitting she "never expected" to still be famous at her age, Cher explained: "Now when I go on stage, I see such different groupings: really old people beside really young children. That's something really special. I know that I still make people happy, and that's my gift.

"I can still put on my show. It might not be as great as it was five years ago, but it's still pretty damn good."

In recent years, Cher has also earned herself a reputation through her Twitter account, through which she frequently takes on a range of political and social topics. She's not afraid to stand up for what she believes in, with her telling the magazine: "I'm not a pacifist... Don't f**k with me but also, I'm very gentle and very loving and I have a really good moral compass.

"I like Twitter, because I like to say what I think and I don't have to worry about that kind of thing. Sometimes I get my a*s kicked on Twitter, but I still speak my mind."

One thing she's not overly keen on when it comes to social media is people asking her for selfies, and while Cher denies the requests the majority of the time, she does make exceptions when she sees fit to do so.

"People ask me all the time for them, and I almost always say no - except for Naomi (Campbell)," she smiled.