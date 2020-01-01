NEWS Ozzy Osbourne won't let his Parkinson's diagnosis stop him Newsdesk Share with :







The Black Sabbath rocker recently opened up about suffering from the condition but he refuses to let that affect him, whilst admitting the last year has been "f***ing hell" for him in terms of his health.



He said: "This last year, I've been in a bad state, health-wise ... I had surgery on my spine which has f***ed me up. Everyone thinks I've just discovered the Parkinson's. I've known about the Parkinson's since 2003. And it's not like the Michael J. Fox one, thank God. It's a milder thing that I have, but still - it's there. I can't let it stop me. This last year, it all caught up with me. Staph infection in my hand, then I had pneumonia, then I fell over, then I had surgery. It's just been f***ing hell ... I paid for all the years that got away from me."



However, the 71-year-old star insists he won't be retiring.



Speaking at the iHeartRadio ICONS with Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration of Ordinary Man event, held at the iHeartRadio Theatre in Burbank, California, he added: "I've thought about it. I sometimes think crazy thoughts like that. I cannot retire. I love you guys."



Meanwhile, Ozzy previously admitted 2019 was the "longest, most painful and miserable" year of his life.



He shared: "It was the worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life. When I had the fall it was pitch black, I went to the bathroom and I fell. I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, 'Well, you've done it now,' really calm. Sharon called an ambulance. After that it was all downhill. It wasn't really a problem for a while. I never noticed any different. Sharon was saying, 'Are you okay? You seem different.'"