Jessica Simpson believes 'confidence' comes with openness

The 39-year-old star "can't believe" the response to her recently released memoir, 'Open Book', as she admits it was very "liberating" to write because she was so open in the book.



She said: "It's unbelievable - I can't even believe it. I seriously have been in complete shock. I don’t even understand. I’m appreciative for sure. Honestly, I think people ... really just want to know why, when, how. I have really been quiet for the past 10 years ... It was time to really understand my entire life. The way people have been reacting to it is exactly how I would want my best friends to read it. It's very liberating to be open. With my openness comes confidence."



Jessica knows she has "flaws" and has made "mistakes" but she sees that as a very "humbling experience" rather than negatively.



She added: "We all have our flaws. We all have made mistakes. Leading with those mistakes and owning those flaws, is a very humbling experience. It puts you out there where you have nothing to hide ... There is so much life to live with clarity that is so much more impactful than to hide behind the darkness. I'm really just a normal, everyday girl that goes through the exact same things as everyone else. It’s giving people courage themselves to open up."

The mother-of-three - who has Birdie, 11 months, Ace, six, and Maxwell, seven with her husband Eric Johnson - loves to empower women and says it is one of the "most important things in her life".



Speaking to Extra TV, she shared: "I am here to celebrate all women and all people that are trying to understand the world of business. Empowering women is probably one of the most important things in my life, because I have lived my life being empowered by my mother."