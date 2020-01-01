Grimes planning to let baby discover own gender identity

Pregnant singer Grimes is hoping to allow her baby to choose their own gender identity.

The Genesis star, who is believed to be dating Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, took part in a YouTube live stream on Friday, during which she was asked by one fan if she's expecting a boy or a girl.

Replying, Grimes said: "I don't want to say the gender of the baby... because I feel like their privacy should be protected. I don't think they can consent to being famous or being in public."

Adding that she doesn't want to "gender them", she continued: "And I don't want to gender them in case that's not how they feel in their life. I don't know, I just feel like it doesn't need to be known... They may decide their fate and identity."

Elsewhere in the chat, the 31-year-old star, real name Claire Boucher, told fans she does have a name picked out for her unborn child, but will be keeping it a secret for now.

"I have a name for the baby, but I don't want to say what it is because everyone I've told it hates it, and everyone's gonna make fun of it. But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don't appreciate it yet because it's too avant-garde."

The baby will be her first, while Musk, 48, is already a father of five from his previous marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, whom he divorced in 2008.