Nicki Minaj sparks pregnancy rumours

Nicki Minaj sparked pregnancy rumours on Sunday when she posted a video of her husband Kenneth Petty rubbing her stomach.

The Anaconda rapper shared a video on her Instagram page on Sunday, with the camera starting on Kenneth's hand tenderly stroking his wife's belly, before panning up to show Nicki and her other half en route to Trinidad.

The short clip caused fans to wonder if the 37-year-old was trying to drop pregnancy hints, with one writing: "Why does he keep rubbing your stomach? Hmmm."

In response to the comment, Nicki replied: "Babe, u (sic) gotta ask him. He rubs my feet (and) my stomach. I'ma tell him stop rubbing my stomach tho. Cuz chile..."

While her reply did little to quash her fans' speculation, Nicki previously opened up about her desire to become a mother on her Apple Music Beats 1 show Queen Radio last year, describing pregnancy as her "end goal".

"I'm not saying I'm pregnant. That's the end goal," she said. "I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."

Nicki and Kenneth married in October, 2019 in a secret wedding ceremony.