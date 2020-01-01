Jessica Simpson: 'Competition with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera was unnecessary'

Jessica Simpson doesn't believe the competition her record label pushed with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera was "necessary for success".

The 39-year-old singer launched her career at the age of 16 in 1997, at the same time her peers Britney and Christina were also making waves in the music industry. But in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jessica admitted she doesn't agree with the way the trio were pitted against each other.

"We grew up in a very competitive environment when it came to our record labels and being pushed to do things that were unnecessary for success," she mused.

Despite the forced 'feuds' though, all three singers have gone on to enjoy huge success. And that fact is more than a little inspiring to mother-of-three Jessica.

"Everybody has found their own way, in such a beautiful, inspiring way," she smiled. "I just love it that everybody has remained authentically who they are. There's so much room at the top! I mean, think about how many people are in heaven! Come on.

"There's a lot of room at the top and I am happy to share any top slot with anybody. But the fact that I'm even considered at the top is a very funny thing, because I'm a dreamer, so I have more things to do."

As for her plans for the future, Jessica ruled out following in Britney and Christina's footsteps with a Las Vegas residency, but admitted she'd love to try her luck on Broadway.

"Of course, I'm like a power ballad singer," she grinned. "I like to move people and give them chills and take them through the emotion of the story."