NEWS The Weeknd set to reclaim UK's Number 1 single Newsdesk







The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights is on course to reclaim this week’s Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, currently up one place to 1, knocking last week’s chart-topper No Time To Die by Billie Eilish down to 2. If Blinding Lights holds on until Friday, it'll be its third week at the summit.



The Weeknd is set to land another Top 40 entry this week with the newly released After Hours, currently at Number 17. It’s the title track from the Canadian’s upcoming album, out on March 20.



Joel Corry is set to earn his second Top 10 single with Lonely, so far up seven places to Number 7. The British producer’s last single Sorry was a Top 10 hit last August.



Following the release of their new album Map of the Soul: 7, BTS are on track to land their third UK Top 40 with On, currently at Number 8 and on course to be this week's highest new entry. There are two versions of the song on the 20-track collection, one of which features Sia.