NEWS Meghan Trainor's father has been hospitalised after being hit by a car Newsdesk







Gary Trainor is in stable condition after being hit by a car while crossing a street on foot in the San Fernando Valley in California, 'Entertainment Tonight' reports.



A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that the collision took place at 8.15 pm on Friday night (21.02.20), with the driver remaining at the scene following the accident.



Gary - who has a close relationship with his 26-year-old daughter - was taken to a local hospital and has been able to communicate with police officers, with no crime being reported.



Meghan has not yet publicly commented on the incident.



However, the pop star has previously hailed the influence of her father and has also walked the red carpet at award shows alongside him.



Meghan has admitted to being inspired by her dad, and said that he's been a driving force behind her success.



Speaking about her dad in 2018, she shared: "I look up to him all the time. Everything I do, I'm inspired by him."



The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker - who released a new album, 'Treat Myself', at the end of last month - also shared the uplifting advice her dad often gives her during difficult times.



Meghan said: "Anytime I complain about anything, he's like, 'Life will get better if you let it.



"Sometimes in life you can't control what happens - most of the time you can't control what happens, but you can control how you look at it and how you can stay positive about it or find the good in it.'"