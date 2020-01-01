NEWS James Blunt plays his music to clear people out of his pub Newsdesk Share with :







The 45-year-old singer became a landlord at The Fox & Pheasant in London's Chelsea in 2017, and has found there's nothing better to get customers out of the building at the end of the night than a quick snippet of 'You're Beautiful'.



When asked what music he plays in his pub, he said: "Any music except James Blunt! Any music goes, apart from mine. But we do play 'You're Beautiful' at five to midnight ... it's to get everyone out!"



Despite having to drag the locals out in the middle of the night, James has made more use of his pub now he owns the place when his friends suggest a night out.



He explained: "It's also really good fun to have your own pub, because when someone says, 'Where shall we go out?' I go, 'I own a pub!'"



However, his staff aren't as happy to have him as their boss and try to keep him hidden in the kitchen.



He added: "I was there today and I'm fully trained behind the bar, pulling pints - although the staff are probably slightly embarrassed by me and try and give me the pot washing instead. But I'm super hands-on with it, because it's such a pleasure to be a part of."



Meanwhile, the 'Monsters' hitmaker also has a nightclub at the end of his garden in Ibiza, but the partygoers there are under strict rules not to leave before sunrise.



When asked what the rules are, he told heat magazine: "No one is allowed to leave before sunrise is probably the only rule. I think the nicest thing about having a club at the end of your garden is that you know your bed is within 50 yards."



