NEWS Bon Jovi's new album will focus on 'life, love and loss' Newsdesk







The American rock band are currently preparing to release their next album, 'Bon Jovi 2020', and the group have now teased details of their upcoming record. Buy tickets below.



Jon Bon Jovi - the band's frontman - revealed: "It encompasses life, love, and loss."



The upcoming album is the long-awaited follow-up to 2016's 'This House Is Not for Sale'.



And in a statement, the band revealed it will tackle "current tough topics such as gun control, veterans' issues, politics, the meaning of family, and much more".



Bon Jovi recently released the lead single 'Limitless' from their upcoming new album.



The 'Livin' On A Prayer' rockers gave fans the first taste of what to expect from their much-anticipated LP, with the group aiming to uplift the world with the upbeat rock anthem.



One verse sees the singer belt out: "Left to figure out what it's all about/ when the sun comes up and the sun goes down/ is there something more than it was before/ there's an open door/ what are you waiting for."



Meanwhile, Bon Jovi previously admitted life on the road is "much more civil" than it used to be for the band.



He explained: "When you're a kid and you have nothing else to do and nowhere else to go, living out of a suitcase is not only romantic but it's smart because you need to go out there and learn to work in front of audiences around the globe.



"That's how we cut our teeth. We weren't afraid of doing 240 shows in a tour in a year and then doing it again the next year... I have no desire to do that any longer.



"So these are much more civil ... I don't feel the need or the desire to live out of a suitcase as much."



