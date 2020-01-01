NEWS Sam Asghari wants to marry Britney Spears Newsdesk Share with :







The 26-year-old personal trainer - who has been dating the 38-year-old singer since 2016 - insisted the "whole point" of being in a serious relationship is to eventually make a legal commitment to one another.



When asked if he would like to marry Britney, Sam told new magazine: "I think that's the whole point of being in a relationship - otherwise why would you be in the relationship?"



However, fans hoping to get a glimpse of Britney's married life like she did with her first husband, Kevin Federline, in reality show 'Britney and Kevin: Chaotic' are likely to be left disappointed.



Asked if he'd be interested in a reality show about their relationship, Sam said: "Maybe not. Our social media is a reality show.



To cope with the attention dating the 'Gimme More' hitmaker brings, Sam turns to the gym to refocus his energy.



He said: "I use training not for the physical factor, but for the mental factor. I go to the gym for spiritual things and confidence. I use my fitness lifestyle as something to help me with everything else - my career, my relationship, everything I do. I built confidence, discipline and everything from the gym."



The 'Lucky' singer - who has two sons with Kevin - is always keen to workout with Sam and has even tried a few of his personalised workouts from his training programme.



Sam added: "That's the best thing - if you share that same passion you can go out and have fun and exercise together.



"I've done the workouts with her many times. We actually did a video last year. A lot of the workouts are on my website."



And Sam has even let his girlfriend teach him one of her legendary dance routines from her music videos.

He claimed: "I've tried a few, but I'm not a big dancer!"