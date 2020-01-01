NEWS Harry Styles has hired Sir Mick Jagger's security guard Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker is reportedly taking security "very seriously" after he was robbed at knifepoint in London last week. Buy tickets below.



A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Harry was on great form at the Brits, chatting to everyone and having a great time. But we did notice his bodyguard was with him that evening. That’s understandable given that he was mugged so recently and has been the victim of a stalker in the past. Like Mick, he has to take security very seriously. And as Mick is such an idol of his, it makes sense that he would look to him to inspire his choice of staff - as well as his choices of fashion and hairstyles."



Meanwhile, a source previously claimed the 'Adore You' singer played it "pretty cool" when he was robbed.



An insider said: "He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards."



Metropolitan Police have confirmed the incident did take place, but did not mention the One Direction star.



They said in a statement: "Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead. Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February. It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.