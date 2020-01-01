Reba McEntire re-signs to previous longtime label

Country music icon Reba McEntire is returning to the label she called home at the beginning of her career.

The Somebody Should Leave hitmaker has inked a new deal with bosses at MCA Nashville Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, to which she was originally signed for 32 years until her exit in 2007.

Reba went on to spend 11 years on the roster of Big Machine Label Group, but now she is reuniting with MCA officials - and she is excited to be back.

"It's a wonderful feeling to be back with the family where I started," she shared, according to a statement obtained by Variety. "I am thrilled because my catalogue is here at Universal and I'm really excited to revisit all the songs that I recorded many years ago. We're going to have a lot of fun."

UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe added: "At a time when our music, our community and our artists need a bright guiding light, Reba returning to the place where it all started is a great testament to her continuing impact and her powerful musical legacy and we are so proud she's coming home.

"Reba is a music icon who changed culture and paved her own path by making strong empowering musical statements throughout her career through her songs, her videos, her fashion, her shows, and her persona. She's inspired so many generations of fans and there is so much more impact to be made. It is our honor and privilege to get to collaborate and grow the future of Reba's musical career."

The news was announced at the end of a Universal Music Group Nashville showcase at the Country Radio Seminar event in Nashville, Tennessee, during which Reba, 64, also performed a surprise set.