Cara Delevingne calls out Justin Bieber for blocking her online

Cara Delevingne has taken Justin Bieber to task online after he ranked the model star his least favourite of his wife Hailey's friends.



The Sorry hitmaker was a guest on America's The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night, when he took part in a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, in which players either have to answer a question or eat a less-than-appetising delicacy.



Offered a taste of a bull's penis, Justin instead opted to rank three of Hailey's pals from favourite to least favourite, with the singer stating, "Kendall (Jenner), Gigi (Hadid), Cara Delevingne... I know Kendall the best, I've spent the most time with Kendall, she's a good friend of ours.



"I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara... I have nothing against those people, it's just I have a better relationship (with Kendall)... I don't want to eat a bull's penis."



However, Cara has taken issue with Justin's comments, sharing a clip of the viral interview on Instagram on Friday.

She also uploaded an old photo of the pop superstar admiring her while she strutted her stuff on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway in 2012, and another of the two pulling funny faces while hanging out together.



"Now vs. Then," Cara captioned the post, before revealing Justin had been snubbing her on social media.



"If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me?" she asked. "Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis."



Justin has yet to respond to the online jab.