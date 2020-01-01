NEWS Tim McGraw has returned to Big Machine Label Group Newsdesk Share with :







The 52-year-old country star left the label in 2017 to sign with Sony Music Nashville but he has now signed a contract to return to Big Machine. Buy tickets below.



Label executive Scott Borchetta told Billboard: "I am so proud to welcome Tim McGraw back home to Big Machine Records. We can’t wait to jump back into the mix with Tim and his great team and get his incredible new music out to the world."



McGraw’s first release on Big Machine will be the album 'Here on Earth'.



Meanwhile, Borchetta has been embroiled in a public feud with the label's former star Taylor Swift after he Big Machine records to Scooter Braun, who gained the rights to all of Taylor's music that had been recorded under the label.



While Taylor blasted Borchetta for reportedly not giving her an opportunity to buy back her master recordings, he has insisted that he has nothing but respect for his former protégé.



Scott said: "Of course. I mean, I'm always gonna root for her. She's brilliant and we've had a historic run.



"We've always had a tough skin, so there's a great balance in the universe, great things have happened. Every once in a while, you're gonna get hit, but we're rocking."



After it was announced that Big Machine Records had been sold to Braun, Taylor took to Tumblr to blast both Scooter and Scott.



She wrote at the time: "This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term 'loyalty' is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says 'Music has value', he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.



"When I left my masters in Scott's hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.