NEWS New Hope Club would love to collaborate with BTS Newsdesk







The pop trio - comprised of Reece Bibby, George Smith and Blake Richardson - performed in the K-pop superstars' home city of Seoul, South Korea, last year and have previously covered their songs on YouTube, but now they are eyeing exploring the genre which is becoming popular around the world themselves, and would jump at the chance to hit the studio with V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope.



Speaking to blog Lizzie's Lowdown, George said: "We've done a few covers of BTS' songs on YouTube. Yeah. It would be really cool to do something with a K-pop group.



"We know a few of the bands already.



"When we were over there we did a few interviews with a K-pop rock band.



"It would be cool to dabble into the K-pop world. It's definitely becoming more popular over in the UK now."



New Hope Club - whose recent single 'Let Me Down Slow' featured Zayn Malik collaborator R3HAB - released their self-titled debut album last week after almost four years working on it, and George has promised their loyal fan base that they won't have as long to wait for their second record.



He said: "We are always writing.



"We are excited to get this album out and tour, but every day we are writing.



"The first album took like four years but the next one won't take as long.



"We do want to make every album better.



"We are writing every day so our second album will be even better."



'New Hope Club' is out now.



