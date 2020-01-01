NEWS Craig David has ditched workout routine after realising he was 'pushing for aesthetics' rather than health Newsdesk Share with :







The '7 Days' hitmaker is known for his obsession with hitting the gym every day, but he has now said his workout regime wasn't healthy, so he is scaling back his intense exercise plan for something that will keep him fit without pushing him too far.



He said: “At certain points in my life I was pushing for aesthetics. I’ve realised that to sustain a healthy lifestyle - especially being on the road - is more important than if you are rocking a six-pack or not.”



Craig, 38, says he began to obsess over his body when he moved to Miami, Florida, because it was “easy” to lose track of his health.



He told Australia’s Daily Telegraph newspaper: “It was very body-conscious in Miami and you very easily slip into that mode.”



Last month, Craig - who sold his Miami home late last year - spoke about his daily routine, which sees him set out his "intentions" for the day every morning.



He said: "My phone wakes me up, then I set my intentions for the day. I think about the things I'm grateful for - my friends and family, and being healthy. I put on my dressing gown - I was given it by a hotel and love the texture - and drink a 1.5 litre bottle of water. I'll have a hot shower for five minutes and then 30 seconds of freezing cold. I use Malin + Goetz peppermint shampoo, which I first tried at the Mondrian in LA. I'll go for matcha green tea and a homemade ginger and carrot juice, then plain oats with a couple of drops of stevia - a natural leaf from the Amazon rainforest. I've tried to become more mindful when eating, so I avoid reaching straight for my phone.”



And the ‘Fill Me In’ singer allocates time every day to speak to fans.



He added: "I live alone, but have a lovely housekeeper who is an incredible chef, so I don't even need to ask what we're having for lunch. She recently did a shepherd's pie with sweet potato. Then, I'll go on to my laptop and respond to tweets and Instagram messages."



