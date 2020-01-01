NEWS The Weeknd has an 'off-and-on relationship' with drugs Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Starboy’ hitmaker has previously confessed to having used addictive substances, and often references the topic in his lyrics, but has now said he’s not actively using any drugs as he goes through stages of being sober.



When asked by CR Men magazine if he still does drugs, he said: “I have an off-and-on relationship with it. It doesn't consume my life but occasionally helps me open up my mind, especially when I'm creating, but when I perform I'm completely sober and try not to even drink.”



The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - has explained in the past that whilst he’s never needed to “detox” himself from substances, he has had moments where he didn’t want to “spend a day without getting high”.



He said in 2015: "I never needed detox or anything. But I was addicted in the sense of ‘F**k, I don't want to spend this day without getting high. Like, '08 to 2010 – those are my hazy years.”



And the following year, he said drugs were a “crutch” for him, especially when it came to pushing through writer’s block.



The ‘Blinding Lights’ singer said: "Drugs were a crutch for me. There were songs on my first record that were seven minutes long, rambling – whatever thoughts I was having when I was under the influence at the time. I can't see myself doing that now.



"I'll be completely honest with you. The past couple of albums, I do get back to that. Even on this new album. You have writer's block. And sometimes you're like, I can't do this sober."