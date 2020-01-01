NEWS Pharrell Williams joins Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's Board of Directors Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old 'Happy' hitmaker and a number of record label executives have become members of the Board and will oversee this year's induction, which sees Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., the Doobie Brothers, and T.Rex honoured.



The chairman, John Sykes, said in a statement: "We're both fortunate and honoured to welcome these creative leaders in music and entertainment to our Board.



"Each brings to our Board deep experience and extensive knowledge of music that will help us continue to grow the Foundation as a true cultural institution."



The Board "support the Foundation's mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll, recognising the indelible role Rock And Roll music plays in modern life and culture."



Clive Davis recently shared how "ecstatic" he is over Whitney's induction to the Hall of Fame.



The late singer - who died aged 48 in 2012 - was announced as one of the six new inductees to the Hall last month, and her former mentor thinks the recognition is a really "special" thing to happen.



He said: "I'm delighted with the news, ecstatic. Official recognition and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is unique, special and really cherished."



The 87-year-old producer thinks Whitney's place in the Hall is "fully deserved" because she was so influential.



He added: "It's very important to Whitney's legacy and fully deserved. She and Aretha Franklin have influenced more young artists than any other artists I know...



"She was more than an incredibly successful artist -- she had a unique role in breaking down the barriers at MTV. She was really the first female black artist that MTV embraced and was consistent in the devotion they had to what she did."



And Clive believes the 'I Have Nothing' hitmaker would have been "touched" by the honour if she were still alive.

He said: "She'd be touched, grateful. There's no question. She never took anything for granted. I always asked her, 'Are you pinching yourself?' She truly would be touched by this unique and special recognition. It would be very important to her."



Clive - who will attend the upcoming induction ceremony - was also happy to see the late Notorious B.I.G. among the new inductees too.



He said: "I congratulate Puffy on The Notorious B.I.G..



"I vividly remember the day when we made our deal with Bad Boy Records. He played me three or four cuts of the then-unknown Notorious B.I.G.



"It really was on the basis of those cuts and his vision that Biggie was gonna be unique and special that it all turned out. I'm very, very happy for Biggie's family and Puffy. There's no question, very grateful he's being recognised too."



The six inductees beat the 10 other acts - Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motorhead, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy - who made it onto the ballot list but failed to get enough votes to make it through.



This year's induction ceremony will take place on May at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.