BTS crashed TikTok by becoming the first band to preview a song via the app

The K-pop superstars gave fans a 30-second taster of new track 'ON' - which features pop star Sia - by putting it out on the video sharing platform hours before their full LP, ' Map of the Soul: 7', was released on Friday (21.02.20).



As everyone flocked to TikTok to get a listen of the preview, some were met with an error message due to the high levels of traffic, but the app soon got it back up and running.



The debut also saw the #ONchallenge trending after the band encouraged their fans to use the track in their own videos on the app.



On the new promotional method, a TikTok representative told Allkpop: "TikTok's unique promotional method which allows artists and consumers to communicate while promoting their content to one another, breaking away from the typical methods of promotion, is currently creating a hot sensation."



According to the band's record label BigHit, 'ON' "reflects on their calling and mindset as artists during the seven years."



The South Korean group - comprised of V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope - previously told fans the record will exceed their expectations of what the band can deliver.



RM said: "It's going to be whatever you're expecting it is but it's going to be better and harder."



The 'Boy With Luv' hitmakers have become a global sensation but insisted they can "never get used to" attracting such huge crowds, though they are proud to have a diverse following.



They said: "It's something we can never get used to... performing in front of thousands of people.



"It's all about love and truly transcends language, races, and nationalities."



Other collaborations on the album include previously released hit 'Boy With Luv' featuring Halsey, whilst Troye Sivan co-wrote 'Louder with Bombs'.



