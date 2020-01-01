Iggy Azalea announces career hiatus

Iggy Azalea is taking a hiatus from music following a turbulent few months.

Earlier this week, the Fancy hitmaker told fans that "time away is needed" so she could work on new musical concepts, insisting she "hasn't forgotten" them.

Iggy added: "When I'm back: you'll know. And I will be back."

The 29-year-old's career appeared to stall when her sophomore album, In My Defense, only debuted at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 when it was released back in July - five years after her debut release topped the same chart.

Iggy's follow-up, the Wicked Lips EP, was plagued by a series of delays, and failed to chart upon release in December.

Meanwhile, the rapper was the victim of a $350,000 (£272,600) home burglary in November, and later separated from her boyfriend, rapper Playboi Carti. However, it appeared that the couple had reconciled amid a string of Instagram posts last month.