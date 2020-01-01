Ozzy Osbourne already planning another new album

Ozzy Osbourne is already planning on returning to the studio to record the follow-up to his new album Ordinary Man.

The metal legend has been struggling with injury and illness since battling pneumonia and suffering a fall at his home last February, and last month, revealed he had been living with Parkinson's disease.

Although his health struggles forced him to postpone his upcoming No More Tours II trek earlier this month, he has debuted his new record, Ordinary Man, a collaboration with producer Andrew Watt - whom he plans to return to the studio with imminently.

"I'm starting another one next month," he told British music website NME, but also expressed his fear of touring, which he doesn't "like to think about" because he "can't even f**king walk properly yet".

Ozzy has credited the new album with pulling him out of a downward spiral caused by his health woes. And he also thanked the producer, and rapper Post Malone, who got them together by asking him to appear on his track Take What You Want.

"I was feeling sorry for myself, miserable and in f**king agony," the 71-year-old remembered. "I've never been laid up for a year in my life and still been in so much pain at the end of it, but Andrew Watt and f**king Post Malone and my daughter Kelly got me going in the right direction.

"If it's not a big hit that's fine, but this album is quite possibly one of the most important albums I've ever made because it saved my life."

Ordinary Man debuted on Friday.