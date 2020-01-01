NEWS Justin Bieber just beats Lewis Capaldi to top album spot Newsdesk Share with :







Justin Bieber scores his second Number 1 album with Changes following an incredibly close race for this week’s top spot. Buy tickets below.



Less than 1,200 chart sales separate the Top 3 this week, but ultimately it is Justin who triumphed, finishing less than 150 chart sales ahead of Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.



It means Justin earns his second UK Number 1 album – his first was with Believe in 2012. View Justin Bieber’s Official UK Chart history in full.



Lewis Capaldi holds at Number 2 but sees a 20% week-on-week uplift in chart sales for his debut album after his BRITs performance and double win for Best New Artist and Song of the Year.



Meanwhile, Australian musician Tame Impala takes third place, and a second Top 10 album, with The Slow Rush - the week’s best-selling album on vinyl.



British pop trio New Hope Club’s self-titled debut lands at Number 5, as New York rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie debuts with Artist 2.0 at Number 11, his first UK Top 20 album.



Dave and Lizzo both see a return to the Top 40 after their headline-grabbing performances at The BRITs. Dave’s Psychodrama – which won British Album of the Year – lifts 43 spots to Number 13. Black, which the rapper performed on the piano with producer Fraser T Smith, also enjoys a 515% uplift since last week and re-enters at Number 100 on the Official Singles Chart.



Lizzo catapults to Number 35 with Cuz I Love You, a new chart peak for the album. More on the impact of this year’s BRITs on the charts below.



David Gray returns with a 20th anniversary reissue of his Number 1 album White Ladder at 22, as Northern Irish group Ash see their 25th anniversary greatest hits Teenage Wildlife debut at 26.



Finally, James Blunt leaps 13 spots to 33 with Once Upon A Mind as be embarks on his UK & European arena tour, and The Script also see a lift following the beginning of their own arena tour this week, with chart-topping sixth album Sunsets & Full Moons up 27 places to Number 40.



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.