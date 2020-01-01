NEWS Billie Eilish scores biggest opening week of all time for a James Bond theme Newsdesk Share with :







Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme No Time To Die lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart, earning the star her first UK chart-topper and the biggest opening week of all time for a Bond theme, according to available Official Charts Company records. Buy tickets below.



Billie Eilish No Time To Die Official Charts Number 1 Award[Billie Eilish pictured with her Official Number 1 Award from the Official Charts Company]



No Time To Die, which was co-written/produced by Billie and her brother Finneas, racked up 90,000 chart sales across the past seven days including 10.6 million streams, making it the biggest opening week for a single so far this year.



It rounds off a huge week for Billie, who performed the track for the first time at this week’s BRIT Awards, where she also won Best International Female.



Billie is now the youngest artist and the first female to take a Bond theme to the top of the Official Singles Chart.



No Time To Die is only the second Bond theme to top the Official Singles Chart in the film franchise’s 57 years – the first was Sam Smith’s Writing’s On The Wall in October 2015, which notched up almost 70k chart sales to debut at Number 1.



Billie Eilish’s opening week chart sales are understood to be the biggest opening week for a Bond theme of all time, based on available Official Charts Company records. In modern times, Adele’s Skyfall managed 84k chart sales in its opening week in October 2012. See where every James Bond theme has charted here.



Billie Eilish tops 1 billion UK streams



Billie’s first Number 1 single arrives on a landmark week for the US star, topping one billion audio streams across all her tracks in the UK. At 18 years old she’s one of the youngest artists to hit the streaming milestone, joining A-list acts including Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Drake.



Official Charts chief executive Martin Talbot says:



“What a fantastic achievement this is for Billie Eilish, to set new standards for a brand new Bond track and break through through the 1 billion barrier for audio streams in the UK. Both achievements coming in the week when she was one of the standout performers and victors at the 40th Brit Awards. She is a superstar who is clearly “Licensed To Win”.”



Billie knocks last week’s chart-topper, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, down to 2, while Roddy Ricch’s viral smash The Box completes the Top 3.



As Justin Bieber’s new album Changes tops this week’s Official Albums Chart, three of the record’s tracks feature in the Top 40: Intentions ft. Quavo at 10, Yummy at 12 and Forever ft. Post Malone and Clever at 29. It takes Justin’s tally of UK Top 40 hits to 47.



Sam Smith makes a strong start with their new track To Die For, new at Number 20; rising star Doja Cat lifts four places with her breakthrough hit Say So, hitting at new peak at Number 21, and Mabel’s Don’t Call Me Up rebounds 14 places to Number 34 following her BRITs performance and win for Best British Female. More on the impact of this year’s BRITs below.



Finally, British rapper B Young lands at 35 with Wine – his third UK Top 40 entry.



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.