Grimes hopes her baby becomes a fan of raving

The 31-year-old singer is preparing for the arrival of her first child with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, and Grimes has revealed she wants her child to get into raving from a young age.



The music star - whose real name is Claire Boucher - told The Face magazine: "Children need to get into raving, but I don't think I'll rave with my kid ... I don't think kids and adults need to rave together.



"But I wish I had discovered dance music at an earlier age. I don't have a problem with late bedtimes/nocturnalism. Unless there's some health risk I should know about.



"The baby has already been exposed to a lot of techno in the womb."



Grimes also revealed she wants to ensure her baby isn't "too spoiled".



She said: "I'll probably have to send them to live in the woods with my grandpa periodically so they aren't too spoiled. He's very intense. Lots of physical labour in the cold and whatnot, haha!"



Meanwhile, Grimes previously revealed pregnancy has taken its toll on her skin.



The singer - who has been dating Elon since 2018 - said she has been suffering with "super red" skin over the past few months as a result of her pregnancy.



She bemoaned: "I don't know if everyone has this but when I got knocked up my skin turned super red and is just constantly covered in ... stuff. Doing makeup is way harder when you're pregnant for some reason."



On the other hand, Grimes also thinks pregnancy has made her hair look better than ever.



She explained: "I've had a lot of regrowth. I burned my hair off right before I got pregnant, but it's kind of been solving the situation."