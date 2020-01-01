NEWS The Fratellis announced new album 'Half Drunk Under A Full Moon' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Chelsea Dagger' indie rockers - made up of frontman Jon, bassist Baz and drummer Mince - will release their follow-up to 2018's 'In Your Own Sweet Time' on May 8, and have given fans a taste of what's to come with new single, 'Six Days In June'.



Frontman Jon Fratelli said: “On the last record we broadened our sound by trying out new ideas, all of which I think worked. “With this album, the plan was to push those ideas even further.”



On how he expanded on the ideas and characters from the previous record, he said: “This time I started with threads from 'In Your Own Sweet Time', from the song 'Starcrossed Losers' in particular, and spun out from there.

“Immediately, I heard melodies and knew where I was heading.”



The theatrical big band number 'Six Days In June’ sees Jon playfully quip: "You told me if I kissed you/It’d be easier in the long run."



On how the track carries on the tale of the two lovers on 'Starcrossed Lovers', he added: “The theme is essentially a continuation of their storyline - lovers who keep missing each other, never quite getting the show on the road, so to speak."



The band will head out on a UK tour this April and May in support of the album, kicking off on April 17 in Manchester, and wrapping at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 5.



Tickets for the tour are on sale now via www.thefratellis.com



The Fratellis ‘Half Drunk Under A Full Moon’ track-listing is:

1. 'Half Drunk Under a Full Moon'

2. 'Need a Little Love'

3. 'Lay Your Body Down'

4. 'The Last Songbird'

5. 'Strangers In The Street'

6. 'Living In The Dark'

7. 'Action Replay'

8. 'Six Days In June'

9. 'Oh Roxy'

10. 'Hello Stranger'