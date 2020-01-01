NEWS Charli XCX wants to encourage her fans to 'be themselves' Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old singer takes her position as a role model to her fans very seriously, and says she always wants to show them how they can embrace who they are, including any mistakes they might make.



Speaking to ET Canada, she said: “I didn’t get into music to be a role model, but obviously I understand that it comes with the territory. “I think wherever possible I always try and encourage my fans or people who follow me to be themselves just as I am. I am myself and I am a human who makes mistakes and I think that’s one thing that I hope they take away from me as an artist. I think there needs to be a level of forgiveness in life that I feel doesn’t really exist anymore.”



Meanwhile, the ‘Boys’ hitmaker previously reflected on her success, as she said her life in the spotlight hasn’t made her “happy”.



Charli - who was thrust into the spotlight when she featured on Iggy Azalea's single 'Fancy' in 2014 - said: "['Fancy' was] real pop star whirlwind s**t. That allowed me to see the world and travel and go on crazy TV shows. That was amazing. It's shaped who I am as an artist. But did it bring me happiness and creative fulfilment? No.”



And the ‘Flash Pose' singer is now making sure she makes career decisions that let her do her own "thing", rather than the ones that guarantee her "commercial success".



She said: "Do I want fame? Do I want commercial success? Or do I want to do my thing, no games, and make music that I care about? And more and more, I'm making decisions for the latter."



Charli wants to explore her mental health through her music, and said putting her "depression" and "insecurities" into song has been "therapeutic".



She explained: "[I go into] my thoughts and feelings about my mental state and what life is supposed to be as an artist, my depression, and my insecurities. I'm being more honest than ever before. It's been very therapeutic."