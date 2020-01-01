NEWS Katy Perry collapsed at American Idol auditions due to 'gas leak' Newsdesk Share with :







Katy Perry passed out at last year's American Idol auditions in Sunriver, Oregon when a gas leak occurred on set.



The Firework hitmaker was sitting on the panel for the TV talent show alongside co-judges Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan when the trio began to suspect something was wrong in the audition room.



"Do you guys smell gas? It's pretty intense," Katy says in a teaser clip for the episode, as Luke agrees, "We're getting heavy propane."



"I have a slight headache from it," Perry adds, as she stands up to leave the studio and production begin evacuating the crew and contestants. "Oh, it's bad. It's really bad."



The footage shows the fire department and ambulances arriving on the scene, and the judges remarking that they can still smell gas from outside.



"This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak," Bryan confirms, approaching the fire truck, as Dark Horse star Katy tumbles to the ground from a crouched position after admitting, "I'm not feeling good."



Last November, officers from the Sunriver Fire Department shared videos and photos with the Idol coaches after they attended to the incident, which ended up being a problem in the kitchen at the Sunriver Resort.



The full ordeal will play out in Sunday's instalment of the show.