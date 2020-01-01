NEWS Celine Dion has thanked her fans for their support following the death of her mother Newsdesk Share with :







The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker tragically lost her mother in January, and on Thursday (20.02.20) she took to social media to thank those who have sent “expressions of sympathy” to her family over the past month.



In an Instagram post alongside a picture of her late mother, she wrote: “On behalf of my entire family, I would like to thank all of you for your expressions of sympathy, which have touched us very deeply.



“If you wish, you can write a note or make a donation on the Fondation Maman Dion website.



“Helping children in need, will help us to heal. – Celine xx… (sic)”



Celine also shared the same message in French.



The 51-year-old singer previously spoke about her mother’s passing whilst on her ‘Courage World Tour’ last month, as during a stop in Miami, Florida, she assured the crowd she was “doing okay” in the wake of the tragic news.



She told those in attendance at the American Airlines Arena: "I'm pretty sure that you heard the news about my mom passing away early this morning. But I'm doing okay. My mom was 92. She was ill for quite a while.



"And we knew she wouldn't be with us long. Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon. Very soon. So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other. And we said our goodbyes. We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together before she passed.”



Therese's death came at a tough time for the ‘Power of Love’ singer, as it was just two days after the fourth anniversary of the death of her husband, Rene Angelil, and the same day as the fourth anniversary of her brother Daniel's death.