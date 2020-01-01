Sean 'Diddy' Combs surprises cancer-stricken kids on TV

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has thrilled a group of cancer-stricken children by paying them a surprise visit with the help of pal Ellen DeGeneres.

The kids had previously attempted to catch the rap mogul's attention in December (19), when they featured in a viral video showing off their moves to his 2001 hit Bad Boys for Life, and inviting Diddy to join them for a dance.

The clip was filmed for a campaign by officials at Miami, Florida-based nonprofit Fighting All Monsters (FAM), which supports families of young cancer sufferers, and on Thursday (20Feb20), eight members of the group appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss the post.

Explaining why they chose the tune for the promo, one of the kids, Will Walker, said, "In the song, it's 'survive what you been through,' and we're all battling cancer and we ain't going anywhere (sic)!"

The talk show host initially claimed Diddy was unable to join them on TV as he was currently on the road, and had instead sent in a video message just for them, which she aired for her guests.

However, DeGeneres later confessed she had got the dates wrong, and Diddy was actually backstage, prompting the children to scream in excitement as the hip-hop star made his big entrance and encouraged the kids to dance with him.

After DeGeneres thanked Diddy for taking part in the surprise, he said, "It's a pleasure."

He then turned his attention to his young fans and shared, "Thank you guys so much for reaching out to me."

"I was so touched that this song that has helped me get through a lot of trials and tribulations is fuelling you guys to know the power that you have in yourself to believe that we ain't going nowhere (sic)," he added, quoting lyrics from his own song.

Diddy has since posted a photo of himself with the kids on social media, captioning it, "Let's dance!!!!!!!!!"