Ellie Goulding says she is 'ready' for her comeback

The 'Close To Me' hitmaker admitted she was "prolonging" her return after getting married to Caspar Jopling in August 2019, but she is excited to be back and preparing to release her new album this year.



Speaking to TikTok host Yasmin Evans live on the red carpet at The BRIT Awards at The O2 arena in London on Tuesday night (18.02.20), Ellie said: "It’s coming soon.



"I’ve been prolonging it for a long time - but I think I am ready now."



The pop star also admitted she is "proud" to be representing the British female artists at the bash and tipped FKA Twigs, who is up for British Female Solo Artist, for success.



She said: "I’m genuinely proud to be a British artist.



"I am here to support the female artists and I think it’s important."



Ellie recently featured on Four Tet's new track 'Baby', and she previously teased that her fourth studio album will be released this year.



The singer took to Twitter at the end of 2019 to give fans an update on when they can expect her long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Delirium'.



She simply wrote: "EG4 // 2020 (sic)"



The 33-year-old pop star previously teased that her upcoming album is a mixture of electronic and hip-hop influences, and is very much "her own voice" and less "collaborative".



She explained: "This album is definitely a return of some sorts, because it's very much written by me.



"It's much less collaborative than the last album.

"It has much more clarity and space.

"This album is the album of my voice, and my songwriting, and that's kind of what I've always wanted to do.

"There will be electronic influences and hip-hop influences, and the music that I grew up listening to and that I'll never be able to shake off.

"I've always had my own interpretation of what's happening in pop music."



Ellie's cover of Joni Mitchell's 'River' saw the star earn the last UK number one of 2019.



The 'On My Mind' singer also released the singles 'Flux', 'Sixteen' and 'Hate Me' with late rapper Juice Wrld last year.