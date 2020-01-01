NEWS Liam Gallagher is 'so proud' of his daughter Molly Moorish Newsdesk Share with :







The former Oasis frontman has hailed his girl - who he was estranged from until she was 18 - as a "clever young woman" after she spoke out about her relationship with the 47-year-old rocker. Buy tickets below.



When a fan asked Liam if he was "proud" of the 21-year-old student for her recent interview with Grazia magazine, the 'Once' hitmaker replied: "I am so proud of her she's beautiful clever young woman. (sic)"



In the article, Molly - whose mother is singer/songwriter Lisa Moorish - revealed she has grown so close to Liam that she goes to him for dating advice.



She said: "I go to him for boy advice. He'll be like, 'Stay away from that one...'



"I've obviously got the eyebrows. I mean, they're big!"



The pair met for the first time in the 'Wonderwall' singer's local pub in 2018 and though Molly had a brief moment of thinking the situation was "weird", she was relieved to find the tension quickly melted away.



She told the publication: "We went to the pub and got on so well. For the build-up, I was not really thinking about it. Then, for the first five minutes, I was like, 'Oh, this is weird', and then it just was fine."



Before meeting Liam, Molly had met her 18-year-old half-brother Gene - whose mother is Nicole Appleton - several times when she was around six years old.



She said: "He doesn't remember it, but I do!"



And she came face-to-face with Lennon - Liam's 20-year-old son from his first marriage to Patsy Kensit - at an event after following one another on Instagram.



She recalled: "We were both like... 'Oh, hi!' "



Before connecting with her dad, Molly had been in regular contact with her uncle, Noel Gallagher - who is estranged from his sibling and former Oasis bandmate - but now she's established a relationship with her dad, they no longer communicate.



She said: "We don't 'not speak' but we don't speak, if that makes sense. [It] wasn't my decision."



Liam - who also has a six-year-old daughter, Gemma, who he is yet to meet - has admitted that he has "regrets" that he did not see his daughter Molly until she had grown up.



The 'Supersonic' singer - who did not have regular contract with Molly due to his strained relationship with her mother Lisa - previously said: "I regret not seeing her until now - 20 years is a long time. That must have been terrible for her."



