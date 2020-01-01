NEWS Calvin Harris has sold his home in the Hollywood Hills for $7 million Newsdesk Share with :







The 36-year-old DJ originally put the luxurious property on the market in January 2016 for $9,995,000 - but he's now finally agreed to sell the lavish abode for the same price he purchased it for seven years ago.



The property - which Calvin has rented out over recent years - features a home cinema, a wet bar and a motor court that can fit 10 cars.



It also boasts an infinity pool, a state-of-the-art kitchen, an outdoor fire place and Art Deco chandeliers.



What's more, all of the electricals inside the property - including cameras and lights - are controlled using a smartphone.



Variety reports that the spectacular mansion has been bought by the technology entrepreneur Stephen Garden.

Meanwhile, Calvin recently admitted his stage name is "horrible".



The DJ's real name is Adam Wiles, and although he didn't mind his fans calling him Calvin at the start of his career, he now hates the stage name.



He said: "No one calls me Calvin. It's horrible and it's not my name. At the start of my career [when] people were meeting me for the first time, I let it slide. It was sort of a nickname."



As the 'One Kiss' hitmaker's popularity increased, he grew less fond of his stage name, and now refuses to let anyone call him Calvin, because he believes his on-stage persona is an "alter ego".



The Scottish star added: "I was like, 'I'm sorry this is ridiculous. You're speaking to my alter ego.'



"Since that day I've been like, 'I don't care if you think it's a nickname or anything, it's not my name.'"