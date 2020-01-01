SZA hints she's unhappy with Rolling Stone cover feature

SZA has indicated she's unhappy with her latest Rolling Stone magazine cover story.

The singer appears alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Normani on the front of the March 2020 issue of the music publication, titled The Takeover, but on Twitter, the Love Galore hitmaker suggested it hadn't been a positive experience.

"Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don't ask," she cryptically posted.

As fans began to speculate it was the Rolling Stone cover that led to her tweet, the 29-year-old added: "S/o Normani and meg tho . My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply. Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS (sic)."

And in response to a fan who replied with a picture of the cover, SZA wrote: "If u care about me delete this."

While it remains unknown what prompted the negative response from the singer, she remains the only one of the three singers not to post the cover, shot by photographer Campbell Addy on any of her social media pages.