Ozzy Osbourne suffering 'unbelievable pain' following 2019 fall

Ozzy Osbourne is in "unbelievable pain 24/7" after tripping and injuring his neck in a fall at his home last year.

The rocker was heading to the bathroom in the middle of the night when he stumbled and landed awkwardly - aggravating his neck injury from a quad biking accident in 2003.



Since then, Ozzy has been laid up at his Los Angeles home, and in a new interview with The Sun newspaper, admitted he's struggling a lot because he's not allowed to take many painkillers due to his past as a drug addict.

"I remember it like it was yesterday. I was lying there as clearly and as calmly as anything, thinking, 'Well Ozzy, you've f**king done it now,'" he recalled. "I'm in unbelievable pain 24/7. I have to take all these painkillers but I'm dying for all the opiate stuff I can't have. The nurse keeps my medication, so I don't take anything apart from what they give me.



"I have to be helped to change, to have a bath... it's just f**king awkward, you know?"



In addition to his neck injury, Ozzy has also been battling a form of Parkinson's disease.



But in the chat with The Sun, the Black Sabbath star added he'd choose Parkinson's every time if he had a choice between that and the neck injury, as it is driving him "nuts".



"The recovery has been so goddam slow. I've never been this laid up in my life and, believe me, I've done some stupid things," the 71-year-old sighed. "I've recovered from alcoholism, drug addiction, all of the above. Then I tripped over, and that's it."



Ozzy's health issues have forced him to cancel the U.S. leg of his world tour, which was due to start in Atlanta, Georgia at the end of May.