Lionel Richie struggles during 'open' conversations with daughters

Lionel Richie struggles when his daughters overshare during conversations with him.

The 70-year-old, who has three children - daughters Nicole, 38, and Sofia, 21, and son Miles, 25, admitted in a chat with Entertainment Tonight that he regrets encouraging his daughters to tell him anything because they come to him with stories he would rather not know about.

"Let me just tell you it falls into two categories," he said. "Boys, you know, are basic knuckleheads. So when they come to you, you know what that's all about because you were one of them and probably still are.

"When it comes down to the girls, girls can shock because they're open about their lives now. I remember going to my girls and saying, 'OK, just tell me whatever's on your mind, run it by me and I can help you.' They've brought me some stories some days and I went, 'I don't want to know about this'."

In fact, Lionel would much prefer to leave the more difficult conversations up to his other half.

"So all I can say to all the guys out there who have girls, just call your wife in the room and say, 'Honey, you handle that,'" he laughed. "And as far as the boys are concerned, just tell them, 'Don’t be stupid.' But it is a challenge, especially now with social media."