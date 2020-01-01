Lana Del Rey cancels European tour due to illness

Lana Del Rey has been forced to scrap the European leg of her world tour after being "taken by surprise" by a mystery illness.

The Video Games hitmaker was scheduled to kick off The Norman F**king Rockwell! Tour on Thursday at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, before heading to France, the U.K. and Germany for a string of dates.

However, in a statement, the star confirmed she would be cancelling the dates after the sickness affected her voice.

"Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice," she said. "Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment."

Lana added: "I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana"

Refunds will be issued for the axed shows.

The singer is still expected to perform for the remainder of the shows, with the next South American leg beginning 27 March in Santiago, Chile. She'll then perform a handful of shows in North America and Europe over the summer - including a slot at British music festival Glastonbury.