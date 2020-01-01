Justin Bieber relies on 'havening' to help him manage stress

Justin Bieber uses a psychosensory technique called "havening" to help him manage stress.

The Canadian superstar has been opening up about various aspects of his life in his new YouTube series Seasons, with a clip for the latest episode showing how he deals with his daily stressors.

Health coach Dr. Buzz Mingin explained havening as a "technique that aims to help him when he is feeling overwhelmed with stress".

"Havening is a psychosensory technique that actually raises the feel-good chemicals in your brain on-demand," he added. "(The technique focuses on) what it is he should be doing in the moment he's feeling stressed, and then he has a coordinated signal back to me that lets me know what's wrong, how he feels, and what he needs."

For the 25-year-old, havening involves him hunching over, while continuously rubbing his head and face.

Further explaining the coping method, Justin's wife Hailey Bieber described it as a type of "self-soothing" and insisted she also employs the technique.

"Everybody kind of has their own version of havening without knowing it," she said. "It's like when you're a little kid and you suck your thumb to soothe yourself. When you're starting to feel really stressed out or just to keep yourself calm - it's almost like when you're a kid and your mom is rubbing your back to sleep and it's the best feeling in the world? It's kind of like that, except you're doing it for yourself."