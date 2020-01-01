NEWS

Justin Bieber relies on 'havening' to help him manage stress

2 h
Newsdesk

Share with:

Justin Bieber uses a psychosensory technique called "havening" to help him manage stress.

The Canadian superstar has been opening up about various aspects of his life in his new YouTube series Seasons, with a clip for the latest episode showing how he deals with his daily stressors.

Health coach Dr. Buzz Mingin explained havening as a "technique that aims to help him when he is feeling overwhelmed with stress".

"Havening is a psychosensory technique that actually raises the feel-good chemicals in your brain on-demand," he added. "(The technique focuses on) what it is he should be doing in the moment he's feeling stressed, and then he has a coordinated signal back to me that lets me know what's wrong, how he feels, and what he needs."

For the 25-year-old, havening involves him hunching over, while continuously rubbing his head and face.

Further explaining the coping method, Justin's wife Hailey Bieber described it as a type of "self-soothing" and insisted she also employs the technique.

"Everybody kind of has their own version of havening without knowing it," she said. "It's like when you're a little kid and you suck your thumb to soothe yourself. When you're starting to feel really stressed out or just to keep yourself calm - it's almost like when you're a kid and your mom is rubbing your back to sleep and it's the best feeling in the world? It's kind of like that, except you're doing it for yourself."

ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW!

,

LATEST NEWS