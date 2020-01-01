Pharrell Williams to join Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation board

Pharrell Williams has joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Board of Directors.

The Happy hitmaker joins the organisation alongside a host of record and entertainment executives, including Universal Music Group's Michele Anthony and Jody Gerson, and Sony/ATV Music Publishing's Jon Platt.

"We're both fortunate and honoured to welcome these creative leaders in music and entertainment to our Board," chairman John Sykes said in a statement obtained by Variety. "Each brings to our Board deep experience and extensive knowledge of music that will help us continue to grow the Foundation as a true cultural institution."

The Foundation's board helps oversee each year's inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with the class of 2020 featuring Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., and T.Rex.

According to the organisation's statement, the Board of Directors will, "support the Foundation's mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll, recognising the indelible role rock and roll music plays in modern life and culture."

This year's induction ceremony will take place on 2 May at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.