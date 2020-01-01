NEWS Lizzo believes she is 'so popular right now' because she spreads kindness and 'light' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Good as Hell' hitmaker's creative output comes from a place of wanting to be a "kinder and happier" person herself and she says that is having an impact on her fans around the world.



According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Lizzo - who performed a four-song medley at the BRIT Awards at The O2 arena in London on Tuesday night (18.02.20) - said: "I wanted to be a kinder, happier person and the fact that now it's impacting the world means the worlds to be kinder and nicer to each other.



"I think that's all that means and that's why I'm so popular right now.



"We have seen some really dark days recently and I just want to be a part of that light."



The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker recently vowed to make people "dance and smile" after a "rough start" to 2020.



The 31-year-old superstar was left devastated by the bushfires in Australia - which saw homes destroyed, animals wiped out and people killed - and said she wanted to see people have some fun to take their minds off the tragic start to the year.



She said last month: "It just feels like there's one tragedy on top of another, lots of fear right now and uncertainty in the world. It's been a rough start to the year and I think we all need to dance, we all need to smile."



Lizzo did just that the BRITs, as she got the crowd up and dancing to her biggest hits.



The singer kicked off by belting out 'Cuz I Love You' in a red gown, which stretched across the stage.



She was the joined by her backing troupe for 'Truth Hurts', before asking the audience: "Y'all ready to dance?"

Lizzo then performed self-love anthem 'Good as Hell' before going into mega-hit 'Juice'.



The US star was nominated for International Female Solo Artist BRIT Award, which went to Billie Eilish.



During the latter's acceptance speech, the 'bad guy' hitmaker accidentally stuttered and said Lizzos name, and Lizzo jumped off her seat and shouted: "I love you."



