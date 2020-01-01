NEWS Stormzy interrupted Billie Eilish's backstage interview at the BRITs to fan-girl over her Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker - who won Male Artist of the Year - was seen in a video declaring how much he loves the 18-year-old pop superstar's music and after hailing her "the f***ing greatest", he then proceeded to break out into his own version of her song 'everything i wanted'.



In the clip posted by KISS FM on social media, the Grime star could be heard telling Billie: "You are the f***ing greatest, you’re so … she’s so f***ing … it’s dumb! And every time I listen to the new song of yours I go on A to Z lyrics and I read it.



"And I’m just like bruv, she’s brilliant pen."



He then belted out her recent single as she danced along, and the singer responded: "I’m gonna cry."



The 'Crown' rapper then apologised for crashing the interview.



He replied: "You’re too hard! You’re so hard it don’t even matter!



"You’re too hard, she’s too hard. Sorry, sorry to crash that [interview]."



A stunned Billie could then be heard saying: "What the hell? What the hell?"



And it wasn't just the 'No Time To Die' singer's interview Stormzy interrupted.



He also met two-time BRITs-winner Lewis Capaldi - who was honoured with the New Artist and Song of the Year prizes - in the winners room.



Asked by a reporter what he enjoyed from the show at The O2 in London on Tuesday night (18.02.20), Stormzy pointed to the 'Grace' singer and said: "That man over there, Lewis Capaldi.



"I love that man, Incredible.



"That ['Someone You Loved'] is my favourite song of the year."



He was then asked what he likes about the song, before starting to sing the chorus and calling Lewis over to duet together.



He said: "Lewis, join in here."



The 'Big For You Boots' hitmaker then appeared and mimed as Stormzy carried on singing, before Lewis started belting out the rapper's hit 'Crown'.



With a huge grin on his face, Stormzy said: "This is gold!"



The pair ended up finishing off the chorus together on the Scottish star's instruction.



