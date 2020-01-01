NEWS Galantis have announced their first-ever VR concert titled 'Church of Galantis' Newsdesk Share with :







The Swedish dance duo - comprised of Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw - will present their LP 'Church' by using tech firm Wave's proprietary technology to "transform into custom avatars in real-time and perform an exhilarating, live 30-minute set".



The 'Peanut Butter Jelly' hitmakers are inviting fans to experience the performance via their YouTube channel and there promises to be some "fantastical elements and surprises".



The pair said: “We’re so excited to be able to share the 'Church of Galantis' show with all of our Seafoxnation around the world. “We had this idea to bring 'Church' into a virtual realm, where everyone could come together as one and share this awesome experience no matter where you live. This virtual tour stop with Wave will be a special one.”



The record features a star-studded guest list, including country music legend Dolly Parton on 'Faith'.



Galantis recently revealed the 'Jolene' hitmaker was so keen for their collaboration, she started singing lyrics to them whilst on a call.



Christian also revealed that Dolly had no problem with playing a bus driver in the music video for the song - which also features Dutch rapper Mr. Probz - as long as she could create her own ensemble.



He said: "She started to throw ideas and sing, 'What about this, what about that?'.



"I was like, 'Oh my God'. It was unbelievable. She was super-busy but we found a slot.



"For the video we asked if she would be a bus driver in it.



"And she asked, 'Can I design my own clothes?' So she designed her own outfit."



'Church' also features the pair's OneRepublic collaboration 'Bones', as well as John Newman on 'Hurricane', Passion Pit on 'I Found U', and more.



The record experiments with a multitude of genres, including country, folk, gospel and soul, teamed with their signature electronic production.



The uplifting tunes are intended to bring people together.



On the meaning behind the project, the duo shared: "It's important for us to have meaning behind our music.



"'Church' doesn't necessarily refer to a building or specific religion, but instead to people banded together in similar belief for a better humanity.



"Whether it's advocating peace, change, or just lifting each other up - that is our 'Faith' and 'Church.'"



The VR 'Church of Galantis' gig takes place on February 26 at 7.30pm GMT via www.youtube.com/wearegalantis

