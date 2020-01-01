Janet Jackson shares emotional tribute to Ja'Net DuBois

Janet Jackson has penned an emotional tribute to the late Ja'Net DuBois.

The star was reported to have died of natural causes at her Glendale, California home on Tuesday, and hours after the news broke, the That's the Way Love Goes hitmaker posted a heartfelt tribute to her former Good Times co-star and friend.

"I am so very saddened to hear my longtime friend Ja'Net DuBois has passed away," Jackson wrote, alongside a slideshow of snapshots of the pair taken over the years. "I saw first-hand how she broke stereotypes and changed the landscape for Black women in entertainment. I'm grateful in recent years I had a chance to see her and create more lasting memories.

"I pray for comfort for all her family and friends. Thank you Ja'Net, I'll miss you."

DuBois appeared as Willona Woods in the 1970s Norman Lear sitcom Good Times throughout the show's six-season run. Jackson, then 11, joined the cast during the show's fifth season as Penny - a young girl adopted by Willona after she was abandoned by her abusive mother.

The pair reunited in 1987 when DuBois played the R&B icon's mother in the video for her single Control.

Lear also posted a tribute to the late actress and singer on Twitter.

"Ja'Net DuBois was all light and will be missed. I love that she wrote the theme song for her passing, Movin' on Up," he posted, referencing the theme song to The Jeffersons, which DuBois wrote and performed.