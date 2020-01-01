NEWS The Weeknd has shared a clip of the title track from his new album Newsdesk Share with :







The 30-year-old star - who is set to release his next album, 'After Hours', on March 20 - has taken to Instagram to post the track and reveal the album's artwork to his 21.5 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.



The upcoming record will be The Weeknd's first since 2016's 'Starboy' and follows his 2018 EP 'My Dear Melancholy'.



The album also follows a series of singles, including last year's 'Lost in the Fire' with French DJ Gesaffelstein, 'Power Is Power' with SZA and Travis Scott for the 'For The Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones)' LP, as well as 'Heartless' and 'Blinding Lights'.



Meanwhile, The Weeknd previously admitted to scrapping an entire album following his split from Selena Gomez.

The musician dated the brunette beauty in 2017, and he subsequently decided to shelve plans to release a record that touched upon their romance.



He previously shared: "Prior to 'Melancholy', I had a whole album written, done. Which wasn't melancholy at all because it was a different time in my life."



Asked whether that album - which was recorded whilst he was dating Selena - was more upbeat, The Weeknd replied: "Yeah ... It was very upbeat - it was beautiful."



But the singer ultimately decided to scrap the project because his life had moved on by the time he was ready to release the album.



He explained: "I don't want to perform something that I don't feel."