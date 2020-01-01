Kehlani appears to confirm split from YG in new Valentine's Day track

Kehlani appeared to confirm she's split from YG once again as she dropped her new track Valentine's Day (Shameful) on Monday.

The pair initially went public with its relationship last September, but the musicians had parted ways by December, amid rumours of infidelity. By the Grammy Awards last month, the couple appeared to have rekindled their relationship.

But in her latest offering, Kehlani seems to have confirmed that she's called time on her romance with YG once and for all.

"I am making amends with myself / Forgive me for loving you," Kehlani sings on the track. "I just took a risk loving loudly / Defended you proudly / Ignored all the signs / Yeah, it's true / And the immature me wishes that I could make him know / That you should be left alone."

"I'd say your name but you don't deserve recognition/You played the hero but you really are the villain. You called me crazy, but it was my intuition/Used me for status and the fame and recognition."

When one fan tweeted Kehlani that she was "dissin the f**k outta (YG)" and should "leave his toxic (a*s)," the singer retweeted the comment, adding: "i'm single luv (sic)." She later deleted the tweet.

In addition, Kehlani addressed the apparent split in another tweet which has since been deleted.

"I go thru normal s**t like everyone else (sic). just under a spotlight," she wrote. "in front of people who don't know me to care about me, people who will say the worst because they don't prioritise or even remember my humanity. i know what i signed up for. it's all good. all i can do is evolve.

"I'm not afraid to stand in my truth at all times and be here chest out ten toes down in the good the bad and the ugly. thank you if you see me, it's all love if you don't."