Lily Allen used to drink and take drugs because she 'got bored by people'

The 'Smile' hitmaker - who is dating 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour - has been open up about her addictions in the past but has now insisted she took them because she can't "handle" how boring people are.



She said: "I don't think I have fear around it, I just think I get bored by people. I went out to a party last weekend with my boyfriend and I was just like, 'People are so full of s**t'. I can't handle it. I think that was a lot of the reason I used to drink and take drugs so much - it was the only way I could engage in conversation."



And the 34-year-old singer's new album only features "odd mentions" of her past addictions as she has "moved on mentally so far from that time".



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she added: "This album I've been doing, I've been writing for just over a year, but I feel like I've moved on mentally so far from that time. I don't drink any more and a lot of the songs I write have got references to drinking and raving and partying. There's just the odd mention of it, and when I'm talking about my sadness, that I would turn to alcohol, turn to drugs, like smoking weed or whatever. Yhat's not me any more."



Lily previously admitted she is "surprised she's not dead" after partying hard in the 2000s.



She said: "I'm surprised I'm not dead. The music industry was a hedonistic place in the noughties. It was all about having fun and getting f***ed up. People who indulge don't generally come out the other side. Having children triggered responsibilities."