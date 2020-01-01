NEWS Stormzy will reportedly be joined by 200 backing dancers and singers at BRIT Awards Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker is set to take to the stage at the prestigious ceremony tonight (18.02.20) at London's O2 Arena - which will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall - and it's said he will be playing more than one song with something big planned for the special performance.



An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "At the start Stormzy will be on the smaller stage with a choir.

"But when the songs start to kick in he'll head to the main stage and be joined by hundreds of dancers."



Other performers on the night include Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Mabel.



Stormzy also finds himself on the shortlist in three top categories this year, as with his second album - 2019's 'Heavy Is The Head' - and hit single 'Vossi Bop' nominated for British album and single respectively.



And the 26-year-old star will be competing with Dave, Michael Kiwanuka, Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi for the British male solo artist prize.



Meanwhile, the publication also notes that BRITs organisers are going green for this year's ceremony, with plans to melt down all of the event's arena signage to recycle it as road cones and traffic barriers.



It's said the idea comes from Julie's Bicycle, and the environmental sustainability charity is also pushing for the use of reusable cups.



Furthermore, many of the props on stage will be recycled, with all food served to guests - a main of coq au vin or a beetroot and chickpea wellington - being locally sourced.



