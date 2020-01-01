NEWS Ashley Roberts held back tears as she recalled her father's suicide after Caroline Flack's death Newsdesk Share with :







Ashley Roberts struggled to hold back tears as she recalled her own father's suicide after Caroline Flack's death.



The 38-year-old star paid an emotional tribute to her late friend after the 'Love Island' host took her own life over the weekend, and she admitted she found it difficult to reflect on the devastating news because the tragedy hit close to home.



Speaking on Heart Radio, she said: "This is a tough one to do. Its been a tough few days following the news of... sorry... Caroline Flack."



Ashley described the news as "very surreal", and explained she "can't imagine" what Caroline's family are having to go through after her death as she reflected on her own father's passing in 2018.



She added: "For those of us who knew her this has been very surreal...



"It's hard to think anything good can come of this, but if anything it puts the spotlight back on how we treat each other.



"Having survived this first hand with my family, I can't imagine what her family are going through at this time.



"Just be kind to each other, our hearts and prayers go out to her. We love you Caroline."



Ashley later took to Instagram and admitted she found it hard to choose "the right words" to speak about her late friend.



She wrote: "It's taken me a few days to wrap my head and heart around what's happened. I still don't have the right words.



"May you Rest In Peace sweet Caroline. I can hear your infectious laugh and imagine you dancing. My prayers and heart goes out to her and her family. #bekind."



At the time of her dad Pat's death two years ago - which came after her battled mental health issues - the Pussycat Dolls star said she had felt "shock, confusion" and "pain".



She wrote on Instagram: "With great sadness in my heart, I wanted to share with you that on March 19 - after a long battle of physical and mental heath - my father took his own life.



"The past 3.5 weeks I've been in a state of shock, confusion, questioning, pain so deep in my guts it's been hard to come up for air. (sic)"