Justin Bieber defends crying paparazzi shots

Justin Bieber is not afraid to cry in public, insisting life can be overwhelming at times.

The Baby hitmaker was photographed crying to his now wife Hailey Bieber in 2018 and he has opened up about the incident as part of his YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, noting he was "emotionally overwhelmed" and "frustrated".

In the latest episode, which debuted on Monday (17Feb20), he explained, "I remember just struggling. I remember feeling, like, emotionally just overwhelmed and talking to her, not knowing how to communicate certain things and just feeling kind of frustrated.

"There has been a lot of things that have happened in my life and this was a point in my life where I was just like, so overwhelmed... being a normal person and crying."

The star wishes he had garnered more empathy, revealing that despite his celebrity status, he has difficult days just like everyone else.

"When I look at things on the internet and people are like, 'Justin's upset, why is he upset?' It's like, they don't give me permission to be upset," he adds. "I don't have permission to be human and shed tears, and there are so many people every day, who are in a conversation with their girl or their wife or their mom and they break down, but they don't have cameras capturing it.

"People are like, 'Is he OK? Is he having a mental breakdown?' and I'm just emotional and, you know, I think that's OK."

The new YouTube series also offers a glimpse into how Justin's struggle with mental health issues affects him on a professional level, showing him lying down on the floor after he becomes overwhelmed while shooting his music video for Yummy.

"It was just a lot, a lot of people, a lot of dynamic, a lot of stuff," he says. "I was in my head a lot and it's hard for me to really enjoy it like that, but I know that some days are just gonna be like that. In any work space, there's gonna be those off days where you just kind of feel like, 'I got a good crew, I should be good but today, I just feel off'. I think that day I was just a little off."